Odd Even 3.0: 2,000 pvt buses to ply on 290 routes, 23 routes to be prioritised

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:41 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi government has chalked out a plan for augmentation of bus routes in the city during the third edition of the odd-even road rationing scheme that is scheduled to take place from November 4-15, senior government officials said on Monday.

As many as 2,000 private buses will be used to augment services on 290 bus routes, depending on the size of the population they cater to and the existing frequency of buses on those routes, senior officials of the Delhi’s transport department said.

Delhi currently has 446 registered bus routes, of which several have become non-functional over the years, which means buses no longer ply on those routes.

Of the 290 routes, 23 will have maximum augmentation — four of them originates from east Delhi, one from west Delhi and 18 connect south Delhi with the rest of the city — the detailed augmentation plan (seen by HT) revealed.

The augmentation plan further showed that 12 additional buses will be deployed on each of the 23 priority routes. The remaining 267 routes would have augmentation of anything between two and 11 buses each.

The priority routes include the JNU-Minto Road route, Hauz Khas-Shivaji Stadium route, routes connecting Dhaula Kuan with Bhati Mines, Okhla Extension and Badarpur, routes connecting Mori Gate with Mehrauli and Saket, two routes to Noida that originate from Nehru Place, routes connecting Anand Vihar ISBT with Kapashera Border, Anand Parbat and Badarpur and the Nangloi-Mehrauli route.

These bus routes cover localities such as INA Market, Sarojini Nagar, Munirka, Delhi University, Yamuna Vihar, Vasant Vihar, ITO, Moti Bagh, Delhi Gate, Supreme Court, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, Dwarka sub-city, Qutub Minar, Sarai Kale Khan, Lajpat Nagar, Mahipalpur, Patparganj Crossing, Delhi Secretariat, Ajmeri Gate, Central Sectetariat and large parts of Lutyens’ Delhi.

The augmentation plan does not include the buses on the airport route or the Mudrika routes operating on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, government officials said.

During the 12 days of odd-even, vehicles having registration numbers ending with an odd digit (1,3,5,7,9) will be prohibited on five even dated weekdays and those having registration numbers ending with even digit (0,2,4,6,8) will be prohibited on the five remaining odd dated weekdays.

It exempts women drivers, cars with children below 12 years as occupants and two-wheelers. Earlier this month, Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had said 2,000 private buses will be roped in to augment Delhi’s bus fleet during the period when the scheme is implemented. The city currently has 5,546 buses in its fleet against a requirement of 11,000.

In the first edition of the odd-even scheme in January 2016, the government had managed to rope in 2,500 buses, both private and DTC buses deployed on school duty. But for the second edition, the government managed to get only 500 extra buses.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 20:41 IST