Officials warn of strict action for traffic violations

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 20:59 IST

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Khatri on Wednesday said that the upcoming Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) will ensure there is live monitoring of key points in the city and increased penalisation for traffic violations.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is establishing the ICCC, in Sector 44, which will receive a live feed from 1,926 CCTV cameras installed at 358 locations across the city. It is expected to start operations from August.

“CCTV cameras will enable automated challans and ensure there is certainty of law enforcement. It will eliminate the possibility of bribery, corruption, and negligence entirely, as video footage will serve as evidence,” Khatri said, during a session on ‘Making Cities Safer by Design’ at the Nagarro office in Udyog Vihar.

The deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, Himanshu Garg said that 110 traffic police officers have been deputed across the city, with e-challan machines, to specifically check offences of jumping signals, wrong-side driving, underage driving, drink driving and speeding.

In his presentation, Garg said that the traffic police has a total strength of 1,410 officers, including 2 ACPs, 15 inspectors and 110 officers deputed specifically for issuing challans. He stressed on the importance of not setting challan targets for police officers, but, instead, focussing on the main violations, which could end up saving lives.

“We consider issuing challans as a means to an end and have accordingly allocated all our resources on certain offences that are critical to road safety, such as red light jumping, wrong-side driving, underage driving, drink driving and speeding. Stricter enforcement is needed against these violations, specifically, as it will help reduce the possibilities of collisions and save lives,” said Garg.

He said that the Gurugram Police has equipped all officials with e-challan machines, to eliminate the practice of issuing paper challans and ensure repeat offenders are kept in check.

“Unlike paper challans, e-challans help the officials to examine the past violations of a driver, which he or she has committed at any point in the country. It ensures that licences can be suspended or seized if the driver is found to be a repeat offender. In addition, drivers also cannot renew their licences or registration certificate (RC) of their vehicles until they have paid all dues,” said Garg.

Garg also spoke about how traffic police has started coordinating with residents for checking violations. “Via social media platforms such as Twitter, residents regularly send photos of traffic violations they have clicked on their phones to our official handle, based on which we issue postal challans to the owner of the vehicles, based on our records. In addition, we are also looking at introducing this practice via WhatsApp, for increased interaction with residents,” said Garg.

During the presentation, Garg revealed that last year, 13.91 lakh challans were issued for traffic violations across the city under the Motor Vehicle Act, leading to a collection of ₹24.74 crore in fines.

