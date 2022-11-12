Home / Cities / On camera: Hyderabad B-school student thrashed; attempt to murder case filed

On camera: Hyderabad B-school student thrashed; attempt to murder case filed

Published on Nov 12, 2022 10:34 PM IST

A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media platforms, prompting the Telangana Police to take action against the culprits.

A college student in Hyderabad was allegedly assaulted over some remarks he made. (Twitter)
BySharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

A college student in Hyderabad was allegedly thrashed in his hostel room and made to chant ‘Allah hu Akbar’ for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed. A video of the incident has been doing rounds on social media, prompting the Telangana Police to take action against the culprits.

The incident took place on November 1 at ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), the police said, adding that a complaint was filed by the victim alleging he was physically and sexually harassed by a group of 15-20 individuals. The police noted that the complaint was filed on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy took to Twitter to share the viral video clip, along with the victim's statement to the police. He criticised AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under whose parliamentary constituency the college is located.

As per the complaint filed, the student seemed to have upset a female friend during a text conversation, following which she told her friends, and they ganged up on the victim.

“On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student in the campus hostel room for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed. He was made to raise slogans of 'Jai Mata Di' and 'Allah Hu Akbar'," news agency ANI quoted Shankarpally station house officer, as saying

An FIR has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 450 (trespassing), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) r/w 34 IPC, Sec4 (i)(ii) of Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, Telangana Police said.

hyderabad telangana assault charge

