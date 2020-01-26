On show at R-Day: Tableaux on Guru Nanak, architectural styles and ‘save a frog’ campaign

cities

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 23:24 IST

New Delhi: The festivals of India’s youngest state, Telangana, the architectural and cultural heritage of Jaipur which won the Unesco World Heritage tag in June 2019, Jammu & Kashmir’s ‘back to village’ programme, were some of the themes among the 22 tableaux that rolled down Rajpath on Sunday to mark the country’s 71st Republic Day.

While 16 states and Union Territories showcased their cultural heritage and motifs, six departments and ministries of the Union government put on display themes that best represented the work they have done or aspires to do.

While the Punjab tableau showcased the ideology of Guru Nanak, Gujarat put on display its unique piece of ancient Indian architectural style in the form of ‘Rani ki vav’, a Unesco World Heritage Site located in the city of Patan.

Meghalaya themed its tableau around the state’s unique interaction with nature in the form of the double decker living root bridge, while Goa put on display its government’s ‘save a frog’ initiative.

Among the Union government departments, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) made a debut with a tableau showcasing the flood rescue team in action, the slithering and winching operations by a helicopter and the use of a drone in the rescue operations. The department of drinking water and sanitation on the other hand, underlined the government’s new ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ initiative, which aims at providing functioning tap connections to every household by 2024.

The department for promotion of industry and internal trade on the other hand, emphasised the value of start-ups in India, with a tableau that depicted the different stages of the life cycle of a start-up in India and the all-round support provided by the government in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, the ministry of shipping, and department of financial services are some of the other tableaux that marched down Rajpath.

“Each of the tableaux was unique and beautiful in its own way,” said 40-year-old Sonia Agarwal, who was attending the parade for the first time. “I just wish more states were included,” she added.

“Some people question why more states are not included in the Republic Day parade. However, we have a list of criteria that needs to be fulfilled, and accordingly we come to a conclusion in such a way that we have more than 20 and less than 25 tableaux in the parade,” said Nampibou Marinmai, PRO, Union defence ministry.