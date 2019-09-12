On the run for 11 years, Bawariya gang member arrested in G Noida

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 20:11 IST

Greater Noida: The Noida unit of the special task force arrested a Bawariya gang member after a gunfight in Jalalpur village in Bisrakh on Wednesday 10.30pm. Police said the suspect Rohit Bawariya alias Rahul, 28, who hails from Alwar in Rajasthan, had been on the run for 11 years and carried a reward of ₹50,000 on his arrest.

Raj Kumar Mishra, deputy superintendent of police, Noida special task force, said they received a tip-off about the movement of the suspect in Bisrakh. “A team of Noida STF and local police was deployed at the spot. The suspect reached the spot on a motorcycle. He was signalled to stop for checking but he tried to escape after opening fire at the police team,” he said.

“Police fired in retaliation and he fell off the bike and was arrested unhurt,” Mishra said. Police recovered a countrymade gun, two live cartridges and a stolen bike from his possession.

Mishra said Rahul had been on the run since 2008. He was wanted in a case of robbery and under the Gangsters’ Act registered in Sungarhi police station in Pilibhit.

The accused allegedly told police that he and his gang members were professional robbers and they were active in UP, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Mishra said the gang members sometimes lived with their family to ensure police did not suspect them. “While the male gang members committed robbery and loot, the women members were involved in chain-snatching and other petty crimes,” Mishra said.

“The suspect frequently changed his hideouts to evade arrest. He was wanted in three cases under the Arms Act and the Gangsters’ Act in Pilibhit, while one case under the Arms Act was registered against him in Bisrakh police station. The UP Police had announced a ₹50,000 reward on his arrest,” Mishra said.

Rahul was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 20:11 IST