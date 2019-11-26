e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

One-way traffic on road connecting Vivekanand Marg and Africa Avenue

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

Only one-way traffic will be allowed on a road connecting Vivekanand Marg with Africa Avenue in south Delhi near the Bhikaji Cama Place regional passport office, Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a bid to decongest the route.

This road on which the one-way traffic has been enforced is the one adjoining the passport office behind Bhikaji Cama Place, Suman Goyal, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said.

Goyal, who passed the order on Tuesday, said the new rule comes into effect immediately and would be enforced untill further orders.

The officer said the decision was taken as “heavy flow of traffic” was “causing obstruction” and was causing “inconvenience to other road users” on that road.

“It was necessary to ensure smooth flow of traffic and for convenience and safety of motorists and other road users,” she said.

The order said that the civic road agencies maintaining the road would erect signboards indicating the restriction on the route.

Apart from Ring Road passing next to the Bhikaji Cama Place, the Vivekananda Marg and Africa Avenue are busy routes in terms of traffic, irrespective of the time of the day.

top news
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
‘Never dreamed this’: Uddhav Thackeray set to be Maharashtra CM on Thursday
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
How the Supreme Court verdict may have tripped Fadnavis’ game plan
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
‘Reap what you sow’, H D Kumaraswamy taunts Devendra Fadnavis
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
Gone in 3 days: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra chief minister
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
HT Conversations: Fadnavis out. Can Pawar, Sonia, Sena give stable option?
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities