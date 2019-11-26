One-way traffic on road connecting Vivekanand Marg and Africa Avenue

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 22:41 IST

New Delhi:

Only one-way traffic will be allowed on a road connecting Vivekanand Marg with Africa Avenue in south Delhi near the Bhikaji Cama Place regional passport office, Delhi Traffic Police said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in a bid to decongest the route.

This road on which the one-way traffic has been enforced is the one adjoining the passport office behind Bhikaji Cama Place, Suman Goyal, additional commissioner of police (traffic), said.

Goyal, who passed the order on Tuesday, said the new rule comes into effect immediately and would be enforced untill further orders.

The officer said the decision was taken as “heavy flow of traffic” was “causing obstruction” and was causing “inconvenience to other road users” on that road.

“It was necessary to ensure smooth flow of traffic and for convenience and safety of motorists and other road users,” she said.

The order said that the civic road agencies maintaining the road would erect signboards indicating the restriction on the route.

Apart from Ring Road passing next to the Bhikaji Cama Place, the Vivekananda Marg and Africa Avenue are busy routes in terms of traffic, irrespective of the time of the day.