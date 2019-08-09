Opening of Bajghera flyover not possible before September 30, railway work still incomplete

gurugram

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:48 IST

The flyover and underpass being constructed at the Bajghera railway crossing may not be opened before September 30, a senior official of the Indian Railways said. However, the public works department (PWD), which is the custodian authority of the project, wants the flyover opened by August 31.

The PWD is also the custodian authority of the road leading from Krishna Chowk (near Palam Vihar C 1 Block) to Delhi via Bajghera railway crossing, New Palam Vihar and Bijwasan, on which the flyover is being built. A team of PWD officials inspected progress of the work on Friday.

The PWD is constructing approach roads on both sides of the railway line, while the central portion of the flyover and underpass being constructed by the Indian Railways itself.

The central portion of the flyover is incomplete — girders are yet to be placed over the railway tracks to join the approach roads.

There are six steel-frame girders — each roughly 50-metres long — which will be placed over the railway tracks. The railways’ three girders are ready, and the rest are yet to be assembled.

Desh Rattan Gupta, chief engineer, Northern Railways, said, “We will try to complete work on the flyover by September 30. Work was delayed because of rains. We cannot take 650-tonne capacity cranes to the site with loose soil at the Bajghera railway crossing, as risks are involved. We have to maintain zero errors while lifting girders and placing them over running railway track. Secondly, there was a three-week delay in the delivery of assembling materials for girders from Jaipur.

In December 2016, the PWD had begun construction of the flyover and underpass with a December 2018-deadline. Traffic between Delhi and Gurugram via the Bajghera railway crossing has been blocked since then.

“Our deadline is August 31, as we discussed with the Railways and I have asked the railways to adhere to the timeline,” said Chandra Mohan, superintending engineer PWD.

Residents said they are hopeful the projects wrap up soon, and traffic on the crossing reopened.

Yasheesh Yadav, resident Mahindra Aura Sector 110-A, said, “After this crossing was blocked, we use Chauma and Daulatabad crossings which are choked most of the time and far away from our society. We wish PWD open flyover at earliest.”

