Home / Cities / Others / 14 students injured as school bus overturns in Kaushambi

14 students injured as school bus overturns in Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jul 25, 2023 07:57 PM IST

As many as 14 students were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in a pit near Bairagipur crossing under Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi district on Tuesday morning. Locals and police rescued the students and admitted them to a hospital.

As many as 14 students were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in a pit near Bairagipur crossing under Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi district on Tuesday morning. Locals and police rescued the students and admitted them to a hospital.

The bus that overturned in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning. (HT)
The bus that overturned in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning. (HT)

Four students were referred to the district hospital, said police.

The bus was carrying students from Rajapur and Sardhua area of Chitrakoot district and after picking up the students, the bus was going to a private school in Tikra area of Mahewaghat.

Near Bairagipur crossing, the driver lost control over the vehicle in a bid to avoid collision with a bike. The bus turned turtle in a pit near the road. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing cries of the students and called the police.

The injured students were taken out and rushed to nearby hospitals. At least 14 students were injured including Rakshita Dwivedi 14, Bhanu Pratap 20, Supriya 15, Shreya Dwivedi 7, Harshita 18, Sejal 17, Devansh 7, Ankita 5, Rishabh 8.

Other students also received minor injuries. Most of the children were discharged after treatment.

School authorities also reached the site of mishap. SDM of Manjhanpur Akash Singh and CO Abhishek Singh visited the hospital and ensured proper treatment of the injured students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out