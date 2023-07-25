14 students injured as school bus overturns in Kaushambi

As many as 14 students were injured when a school bus carrying them overturned in a pit near Bairagipur crossing under Mahewaghat police station of Kaushambi district on Tuesday morning. Locals and police rescued the students and admitted them to a hospital. The bus that overturned in Kaushambi on Tuesday morning. (HT)

Four students were referred to the district hospital, said police.

The bus was carrying students from Rajapur and Sardhua area of Chitrakoot district and after picking up the students, the bus was going to a private school in Tikra area of Mahewaghat.

Near Bairagipur crossing, the driver lost control over the vehicle in a bid to avoid collision with a bike. The bus turned turtle in a pit near the road. Locals rushed to the spot after hearing cries of the students and called the police.

The injured students were taken out and rushed to nearby hospitals. At least 14 students were injured including Rakshita Dwivedi 14, Bhanu Pratap 20, Supriya 15, Shreya Dwivedi 7, Harshita 18, Sejal 17, Devansh 7, Ankita 5, Rishabh 8.

Other students also received minor injuries. Most of the children were discharged after treatment.

School authorities also reached the site of mishap. SDM of Manjhanpur Akash Singh and CO Abhishek Singh visited the hospital and ensured proper treatment of the injured students.