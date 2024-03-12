2 policemen injured after speeding car hits them near NH-48

Gurugram: Two policemen were injured when an errant driver hit them in the Sector-30 underpass near NH-48 early on Tuesday morning, police said. The cops alerted the Gurugram Sector-40 police station from where another police team reached the spot and took the errant driver into custody. (Representational Image)

Investigators said the policemen were patrolling on a motorcycle and the suspected driver was in a Hyundai i10. According to the police, the suspect was allegedly intoxicated when the incident occurred. He was identified as 29-year-old Ravi Kumar a native of Anil Vihar in Sonipat. He was arrested from the spot.

The incident took place at about 2.40 am when constable Jitender Kumar and special police officer Kishun Pal were riding on their Suzuki motorcycle when a speeding car hit them from behind.

The two policemen were thrown from their bike and sustained deep cuts and bruises. Police said the car also stopped and the duo, after managing to get up, caught the driver. They alerted the Sector-40 police station from where another police team reached the spot and took the driver into custody.

Inspector Manoj Verma, station house officer of Sector-40 police station, said that Kumar was returning to his residence in Sohna from Sector-17 at the time. “He was in an intoxicated state. He was brought to the station and then taken for medical examination at the Sector-10A government hospital where doctors confirmed that he was drunk,” Verma said, adding that the suspect was later released on temporary bail.

Based on the constable’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 336 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector-40 police station.