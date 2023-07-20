Home / Cities / Others / 63-year-old woman injured in a ceiling collapse

63-year-old woman injured in a ceiling collapse

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 20, 2023 12:47 AM IST

A 63-year-old woman in Mumbai was injured after a ceiling plaster collapsed on her. She suffered a leg fracture and is receiving treatment at JJ hospital.

Mumbai: A 63-year-old woman, Veena Bapu, from the Bhendibazar area, was injured after a ceiling plaster collapsed on her on Wednesday evening.

HT Image
HT Image

The incident was reported to BMC at 8:47pm. Mumbai fire Brigade, ward officials, and police were dispatched to the spot. The Panwala building located at Sena Maharaj Marg, Bhendi Bazar, is a ground plus two-storey structure, and the ceiling plaster of the second floor collapsed.

Bapu was admitted to JJ hospital following the incident. “As per information taken from the CMO of JJ Hospital, she suffered a leg fracture and is under treatment,” said BMC.

