65-yr-old woman murdered at home in north Delhi’s Burari

A 65-year-old woman was found with her throat slit and some burn marks on her left leg at her home in north Delhi’s Burari on Saturday night, police said.

According to police, the woman, identified as Rajwari Devi, lived with her son Pramod and his wife Sunita at their home in Kamalpur near Burari. On Saturday evening, Pramod and Sunita went to a relative’s home in northeast Delhi’s Khajoori Khas. “They returned home around 10 pm and found Rajwari lying unconscious with her throat slit. There were some burns on her left leg,” said deputy commissioner of police (north) Anto Alphonse.

The family informed the police control room about the incident. A police team reached there and rushed Rajwari to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead. “We have registered a case of murder and looking into it from all possible motives, including personal enmity and robbery. It looks like the killer was known to the woman as there are no signs of forced entry into the house,” said the DCP.

Police said they have asked the family members to inform them if any cash or valuables were missing from the house.

In another murder case, 25-year-old man, identified as Avinash alias Gola, was stabbed to death by another man over a money dispute in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar on Friday. The suspect, Shivam, was later arrested. Shivam told the police that Avinash had borrowed some money from him and was not returning it despite repeated demands. On Friday, a scuffle broke out between them and Shivam stabbed Avinash, who died during treatment at a government hospital, said police.