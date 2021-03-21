AAP stalled central schemes in Capital: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the BJP’s Delhi unit to deploy more people at the booth level to strengthen the party ahead of the municipal polls in Delhi.

Speaking at the state executive of Delhi BJP on Sunday, Singh said it was regrettable that the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi stalled the implementation of Ayushman Bharat, Pradhanmantri Awaas Yojana, Ujjawala Yojana, Mudra Yojana and many other central government schemes, depriving lakhs of Delhiites from their benefits. He asked party workers to launch an awareness campaign about this

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that in the coming days the party will step up its activities on the ground, especially at the booth-level. “We have been working at the booth level. But we will step up the campaign to make people about central government’s schemes. We have passed a political resolution today about how the Delhi government has failed to deliver on its promises. We will also take up these issues during our campaign at the booth level,” said Gupta.

With municipal polls scheduled next year, the BJP, which is ruling all the three municipal corporations for the past 14 years, is working on strengthening its base in slum clusters and unauthorised colonies. In the recent municipal bypolls, the party suffered a setback as it lost all the five seats.

The AAP did not respond to requests for comment.