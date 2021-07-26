After hot weekend, IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for Tuesday

After a hot and humid weekend, Delhi saw only traces of rainfall on Monday even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘Orange alert’, predicting overnight showers which will intensify on Tuesday.

An orange alert is issued when there is a forecast of rain and thundershowers, along with heavy rainfall in isolated pockets accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40kmph.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded just 2.4mm rainfall on Monday. The other weather stations in the Capital, including Lodhi Road, Ridge and Palam, too recorded trace rainfall.

“There was light drizzle in several parts of the city on Monday while more showers are likely between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The monsoon trough is close to Delhi and is moving further up, which is likely to result in ‘moderate’ showers on Tuesday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’ s regional weather forecasting centre.

He added that isolated rainfall will continue till July 29 which is expected to help bring down the mercury by a few notches.

On Monday, IMD said the maximum temperature touched 33.1°C, a notch below the season’s normal, and the minimum settled at 28.3°C, a degree above normal.

Delhi experienced high levels of humidity and above normal day temperature over the weekend.

Independent forecasters too said that Delhi is likely to get good rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, adding that more frequent spells of rainfall are likely in August. They said La Nina conditions -- a weather phenomenon occurring in the Pacific Ocean -- are likely to develop in August, which may result in increased rainfall activity all over Southeast Asia.

“The monsoon trough is moving north of Delhi and there are low clouds as well, which means Delhi could get moderate showers on Tuesday with light rain even tonight (Monday night),” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology), Skymet, a private forecaster.

He added that although the monsoon arrived in the city on July 13, 16 days behind schedule, two good spells of rainfall earlier this month have helped cover the rainfall deficit. “Between June 1 and July 26, Delhi has a surplus rainfall of 11%,” he said.

He also added that the La Nina conditions are likely to prevail over the region in mid-August. “La Nina conditions are good for southwest monsoon and may result in increased rainfall all over Southeast Asia, including Delhi-NCR,” said Palawat.

According to IMD, the official monsoon season lasts from June 1 to September 30.

IMD officials said that La Nina has a positive impact on rainfall all over the region. “That said, during August, easterly winds and the monsoon trough, which are the primary conditions for rainfall, are favourable and hence the city receives more frequent spells of rain during this time,” said Srivastava.