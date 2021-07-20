After slump, slight uptick in vaccinations in Delhi

New Delhi: After a significant dip in inoculations over the last two days, vaccination picked up pace with just under 72,000 doses administered in the Capital on Tuesday, according to data from the government’s CoWIN platform.

Delhi had over 195,000 doses of Covaxin and 67,880 Covishield doses on Tuesday morning. The vaccines were administered through 730 out of the total 1,374 vaccination sites in the Capital.

The city saw an uptick in vaccinations last Tuesday as well, with over 129,000 doses administered - the only day in the week when the number of shots crossed the six-figure mark.

“There is a shortage of vaccines, we are not getting as many as required. So we cannot run all the vaccination sites,” said a senior east district official.

The Capital saw only 25,985 doses -- 4,360 doses of Covishield and 21,625 doses of Covaxin -- administered on Monday, according to Delhi government’s vaccination bulletin.

The government stopped administering Covaxin for first dose takers in June after running out of vaccines for those coming for their second dose after receiving the first jab in May. Only 20% of the total stock of Covaxin doses are being used for the first jab.

“There are days when we end up giving more Covaxin shots because there is a shortage of Covishield. The use of Covaxin for first dose was stopped completely earlier; it resumed only about two weeks ago,” said another southwest district official.

After seeing peaks of over 200,000 jabs a day thrice after the Centre changed its policy from June 21 and took control of vaccine purchase for all, the pace of the drive has been erratic. Vaccinations peaked on June 26, when the city administered over 207,000 doses of Covishield and Covaxin. In fact, Delhi vaccinated over 200,000 in a day on three occasions in four days between June 26 and 29.