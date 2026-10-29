Air Force Sports Complex near PM’s residence closed

The sprawling Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg, which houses facilities including a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants, was closed to members on Wednesday until further notice, officials aware of the matter said. The abrupt closure forced the cancellation of a scheduled farewell golf event for outgoing Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Wednesday, they said. The development comes as the Union government seeks to reclaim the land allotted to the IAF decades ago.

Singh retires on October 31. A “golfing-out” is usually planned for outgoing chiefs in their capacity as patron-in-chief of the golf course, a former air chief said.

The development comes as the Union government seeks to reclaim the land allotted to the IAF decades ago. The sports complex, frequented by serving and retired officials, is located inside Air Force Station, Race Course.

Several members confirmed receiving messages from the authorities on Tuesday informing them of the sports complex’s closure.

“Greetings of the day! The complex will remain closed on 28 October from 5am till further orders,” the message reads.

The move has disappointed serving personnel and veterans who use the facility.

The sports complex also houses a training facility for IAF Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme for short-term military service, with the first batch due to complete its tenure soon.

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Jaideep Singh said the Land and Development Office (L&DO), which functions under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, has completed a survey of the sports complex.

“It houses training facilities for Agniveers and airmen, along with recreational and fitness amenities for officers, veterans and their families. Further action is under discussion,” Singh added.

The Air Force Station, Race Course is a stone’s throw from the PM’s residence.

The housing and urban affairs ministry recently told the IAF it needed the land allotted for the sports complex, people familiar with the matter said. “It was government land, so there was no need for any court order. The government officially took over the golf course,” a person aware of the details said.

The sports complex is among a series of high-profile properties that the Centre has sought to reclaim in recent months.

On May 22, the government issued a notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club, directing it to hand over its premises to the L&DO under a public-purpose clause in the original lease deed. The government said the land was required to “strengthen and secure defence infrastructure”.

The colonial-era club has challenged the termination of its perpetual lease deed in the Delhi high court.

The Centre subsequently took possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground after a Delhi court refused to stay its eviction from the 15-acre site.