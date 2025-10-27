Arunachal: IAS officer Talo Potom arrested in suicide case of 19-year-old

TANAGAR: Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former deputy commissioner of Itanagar Capital Region in Arunachal Pradesh, Talo Potom, was arrested on Monday after he surrendered before the police in connection with the death by suicide of a 19-year-old— an incident that has triggered widespread outrage across the state.

Potom, currently serving as special secretary (PWD) with the Delhi government, surrendered at Nirjuli police station around 7.30 am after remaining untraceable for four days. His disappearance had earlier prompted the Nirjuli police to issue a look-out notice.

Before surrendering, the IAS officer released a video statement denying the allegations against him and assured full cooperation with the investigation. “He was formally arrested after his surrender and taken for medical examination before being produced in front of the court,” Naharlagun superintendent of police Neelam Nega told the media.

Later in the day, the judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court in Yupia remanded Potom to 14 days of judicial custody.

Potom was produced before the court amid loud protests by the family members and supporters of the deceased, who held placards demanding “justice without bias” and opposing any bail plea. Security was heightened around the court premises as the crowd swelled during his production.

An advocate representing the victim’s family told HT that no bail application was filed by Potom’s counsel on Monday. “Police had sought custody, but the court sent him to judicial custody. We believe the bail plea may be moved tomorrow,” the advocate said.

The 19-year-old died by suicide last Thursday, leaving behind suicide notes alleging exploitation by senior government officials, including Potom. His death has sparked a wave of public anger, with civil society organisations and the victim’s family demanding a fair and impartial investigation.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Itanagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi is probing the case. Potom went missing soon after the allegations surfaced. Another accused, a Rural Works Department executive engineer named in the suicide note, died by suicide just hours after the youth’s death, further fuelling public outrage.

Police said the engineer’s name also appeared in the suicide notes and the SIT is coordinating with the Tirap police for further investigation. Post-mortem and other forensic reports are awaited.

Outside the court, the victim’s family vowed to continue their agitation. “We will not stop until justice is delivered. No one should be above the law,” said one of the relatives.

Potom will remain in judicial custody for 14 days. A bail application is expected to be moved on Tuesday, the family’s legal counsel added.

--------------------------

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290