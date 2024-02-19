 Assam: One killed in accident involving army ambulance, says police - Hindustan Times
Assam: One killed in accident involving army ambulance, says police

Assam: One killed in accident involving army ambulance, says police

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Feb 19, 2024 12:03 PM IST

The incident happened at Bhalukpong area, and ambulance has been seized while the driver has been detained for interrogation

One person was killed while another got injured after an army ambulance allegedly ran over them on Sunday evening in Assam’s Sonitpur district, police said.

One of the two persons died on the spot.
One of the two persons died on the spot. (Representative file photo)

One of the two persons died on the spot.

The incident happened at Bhalukpong area, and ambulance has been seized while the driver has been detained for interrogation, police said.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Sonitpur district, Susanta Biswa Sarma said that one of the two youths who came under the ambulance died on the spot and the other was critically injured. He has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment, he said.

The deceased youth has been identified as Raj Kumar Rabha, a resident of Bhalukpong area.

“He was critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” police said.

