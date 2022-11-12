At COP27 event in Egypt, U.P. delegation lays out state’s climate action plan

LUCKNOW: A delegation of the Uttar Pradesh government gave detailed presentations to enlist its key achievements and highlight its major initiatives to achieve the state’s sustainable development goals at the India Pavilion COP27 -- the ongoing United Nations-led climate change conference -- in the Sharm El-Sheikh city of Egypt.

The presentation put forth by the U.P. government at the side event held on Friday showed several of the state’s efforts -- including a detailed climate action plan, road map to empowering communities to address climate change, effort to promote circular economy and reduce waste, eliminating the use of single-use plastics, facilitating public private partnership for community level and village-level adaptation and mitigation projects, among others. It also showed how the state is addressing climate change and mainstreaming sustainable development goals into the development planning while eyeing to achieve the $1 trillion economy mark.

According to a press statement from the office of the state chief secretary, the state government delegation was led by Arun Kumar Saxena, minister for environment, forest and climate change; chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra; additional chief secretary Manoj Singh; and Ashish Tiwari, secretary, department of environment, forests and climate change.

During the event, Arun Saxena highlighted the vision of Uttar Pradesh on environment and climate and echoed the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister of India on the importance of LIFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative. He also spelled out the vision of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to empower people and make climate change a mass movement.

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra took the thread forward by pointing out the key achievements of the state in addressing climate change with facts and data. He also underscored some of the flagship schemes of the Government of India and Uttar Pradesh and traced its evolution to the rich history, culture and tradition of India, ranging from worshipping trees and rivers to conservation, recycle and reuse.

Meanwhile, additional chief secretary Manoj Singh’s presentation was on the highlights of the second Climate Action Plan of Uttar Pradesh which is in line with India’s Nationally Determined Contributions. He also informed the audience about the institutional and other structures put in place to ensure the effective implementation of the state’s climate action plans.

Similarly, Ashish Tiwari gave a detailed presentation on all the initiatives launched to address climate change, environment and sustainable development and presented a pictorial depiction of the various key and iconic events and campaigns that the state government has undertaken in the recent past. These steps range from the Conference of Panchayats to the RACE Campaign to the Annual Climate Change Conclave, 2021.