Atiq’s benami properties in Karchhana tehsil attached under Gangster Act

In a breakthrough, Prayagraj police on Friday attached two more benami properties of slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Karchhana tehsil under the Gangster Act. The properties were purchased in the name of one Shyamji Saroj of Nawabganj many years back, police said. (Pic for representation)

Police officials said that during investigations under the Gangster Act lodged against Atiq Ahmed at Cantonment police station, the police team had identified two of his properties which were purchased in the name of Shyamji Saroj of Nawabganj. Shyamji Saroj used to work as a domestic help at the house of Atiq’s aide Kamran Khan and Faraz of Kareli.

The duo abducted and assaulted Shyamji following the death of Atiq last year. An FIR was lodged against the duo on complaint of Shyamji Saroj. Further investigation revealed that Atiq forced the owners of the properties to sell them on the cost much below the actual rate.

The documents of the properties were sent to the court of Prayagraj Police Commissioner. After scanning of the documents, police commissioner court issued orders to attach the properties under the Gangster Act.

DCP city Abhishek Bharti said on Friday, police team under Additional DCP Shwetabh Pandey attached the two properties at Mirakhpur Uparhar under Karchhana tehsil. One of the lands is 0.03195 hectares and other 0.1278 hectares. The two properties are worth ₹6 crore at present.

Police team put up a board mentioning the orders of attachment and also announced the order while warning against any trespassing on the attached properties.