The Bihar Civil Court Employees Association has deferred its proposed silent protest, termed “Moun Day”, scheduled for January 16 and 17, 2026, following an assurance from the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, regarding the resolution of their long-pending service-related demands. Bihar civil court employees defer silent protest after assurance from Patna HC CJ

State president of the association, Rajeshwar Tiwari, said on Thursday that a delegation of court employees met the Chief Justice on Tuesday evening, during which he assured them that their demands would be examined and addressed within a month.

Tiwari said court employees have been experiencing growing frustration over the non-fulfilment of their service-related demands. He pointed out that many staff members have been working for years without any promotion and on poor wages, despite a steady rise in workload in subordinate courts.

The key demands include revision of pay scales, time-bound promotions, formulation of a standard operating procedure (SOP), restructuring of employee categories, and appointments on compassionate grounds, he said.

The association had earlier announced the silent protest to press for the resolution of these issues, many of which have remained pending for decades.

“In view of the assurance given by the Chief Justice, the association has decided to defer the protest programme,” Tiwari added.