BJP hails DUSU results, says youth rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s ‘deceitful politics’

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday hailed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) victory in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, saying the results showed that the country’s youth are rejecting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “politics of lies, deceit and propaganda”. ABVP winning candidate Yash Dabas at DU Art’sFaculty in New Delhi on Saturday. (Ishant Chauhan/HT Photo)

“This clearly shows the politics of lies, deceit and propaganda that Rahul Gandhi has been pursuing for a long time has been rejected by DU students today,” said Sidharth Yadav, BJP’s national media co-convenor.

The ABVP won three of the four central panel posts in the DUSU elections held on Friday, while Independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen secured the vice-president’s post. The Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) failed to win any of the four central panel positions.

Yadav said the elections served as a “reality check” for Rahul Gandhi and reflected the preferences of DU students and the country’s youth.

“The DUSU polls were like a litmus test, and Rahul Gandhi has failed that litmus test. The students of DU have proven that the politics of falsehood and negativity have no space in this country,” said Yadav.

He said the DUSU results were “the mandate of Gen Z”, adding that similar trends had been visible at campuses in Kerala and Panjab University.