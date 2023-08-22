BJP contingent from U.P. on campaign trail across poll-bound states

LUCKNOW A substantial contingent of lawmakers and cadres from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has embarked on an extensive campaign to support the party’s efforts in states gearing up for upcoming assembly elections. These states include Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, and Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-ruled Telangana. More than 200 BJP lawmakers are currently touring various states. (HT Photo)

More than 200 BJP lawmakers are currently touring various states. They are accompanied by nearly 100 women members from the party’s state unit who are undergoing training for their involvement in these poll-bound states.

As the elections draw closer, rallies led by top leaders are expected. However, until then, the deployment of party cadres -- including ‘vistaraks’ (cadres trained to expand the party’s reach and ideology), and the party’s media wing have been assigned specific tasks.

The strategic approach varies for each state. In Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP aims to counteract anti-incumbency and secure a fourth consecutive term in power, the cadres and lawmakers will focus on reaching underserved populations to maximise the coverage of existing government initiatives.

Chetna Pandey, a member of U.P. BJP’s women’s wing, said, “In the poll-bound states, we will engage with women through the triple ‘S’ appeal – education, security, and coordination.” She added, “In Madhya Pradesh, our emphasis will be on enhancing the reach of successful programmes such as ‘Laadli Behen’ (Beloved Sister). We will organise camps to ensure that those who remain unenrolled are included in this scheme, which underscores the commitment of our government to women’s welfare.”

Rajeshwar Singh, a BJP lawmaker from the Sarojininagar assembly segment, is presently in Telangana, where he is interacting with diverse segments of the population, including fishermen. The BJP is facing a dual challenge from BRS and Congress in Telangana.

During conversations with fishermen, Rajeshwar had to rely on a local interpreter. He said, “Telangana possesses the country’s third-largest inland water resource base, and inland aquaculture covers over 1000 hectares. Approximately, 7.1% of the local community consists of fishermen who are dissatisfied with the KCR government and are seeking change with the BJP.”

Such targeted engagements with pivotal voter groups form a crucial part of the BJP’s strategy. Other leaders and lawmakers currently in Telangana include -- Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Surendra Chaurasia (both from Deoria), Ajay Singh (Basti), and PN Pathak (Kushinagar). In Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, the ruling Congress presents the main competition to the BJP.

When asked whether language poses a challenge when leaders from one state campaign in another, Manish Shukla, U.P. BJP spokesman and a part of the media team selected for Chattisgarh, said, “Not particularly. While there might be individuals who are not fluent in Hindi, a majority of the country understands the language. Within the BJP, language does not create a barrier. Moreover, Chattisgarh shares its border with U.P., and people there are well-versed in Hindi. Communication is also not an issue in Rajasthan, and in Madhya Pradesh, Hindi is widely spoken.”

Rakesh Tripathi, another U.P. BJP spokesman, has been assigned duties in Madhya Pradesh. He said, “We will support the party in its election preparations and share best practices.”

BJP lawmaker and former health minister Jai Pratap Singh added, “Such visits to poll-bound states are a routine process during elections.” Different cadres have distinct responsibilities.

“Some are assigned the task of identifying beneficiaries of various social welfare programs, while others are stationed in electorally challenging areas. Certain individuals are responsible for effective management, while others ensure that the party’s supporters cast their votes on election day. All these efforts aim to strengthen the party’s engagement with key voters.”

“In each state, the challenges are distinct, and therefore, the party has devised a specific strategy for each state,” affirmed a BJP lawmaker.