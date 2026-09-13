3 Punjab residents held for painting anti-Brics graffiti near Singhu border

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested three Punjab residents for their alleged links with the banned Sikh For Justice (SFJ) and for painting anti-BRICS slogans and graffiti at Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial on National Highway-1 near the Singhu border in north Delhi on September 6.

The accused included 31-year-old Preetpal Singh of Punjab’s Faridkot district, who was previously arrested in 2023 by the Delhi Police for painting graffiti on the walls of metro stations in Nangloi and Punjabi Bagh ahead of the G-20 summit.

Police booked Preetpal under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in pro-Khalistan activities, a senior police officer said, asking not to be named. He was also booked in two more UAPA cases in Punjab previously.

Preetpal was released on bail in April. “Preetpal is the mastermind behind the anti-BRICS graffiti and objectionable slogans painted at Singhu border by his two accomplices, Harminder Singh, 51, and Niranjan Singh, 35, on his directions,” the officer said.

“Preetpal was allegedly roped in by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, head of the banned SFJ. Preetpal was directly in contact with Pannun and even received money for carrying out anti-India activities,” the officer added.

Following the September 6 incident, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

“Through CCTV camera scanning and technical investigation, suspects were identified and located. Raids were conducted in Punjab’s Faridkot district and the suspects – Harminder and Niranjan – were arrested. Their interrogation revealed that they were paid ₹1.5 lakh by Preetpal, who was also arrested,” said another officer.

According to the officer, Preetpal had met the duo while they were in a jail. “Pannun released a video on social media showing the graffiti and taking responsibility for the incident,” an officer said.