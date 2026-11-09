Brothers held for strangling teen girl in Bhadohi

Two brothers strangled their 16-year-old sister, enraged with her talking to a boy of the neighbourhood on the mobile, on Wednesday. The incident took place in Jakhanv village, located in the Gopiganj police station area of Bhadohi. For representation only (HT file Photo)

A police officer said the incident came to light when Teras Binnd, a resident of Jakhanv village of Gopiganj Kotwali area, returned home at around 7 in the evening. He found the door of the outer part of the house closed. He called out to his daughter Khushboo several times, but got no response from inside. Fearing something untoward, Teras opened the door and entered to find his daughter Khushboo lying dead there.

The police were informed about the matter.

A police officer said that when the police reached the spot, the deceased’s two brothers portrayed the entire incident as a case of suicide. The brothers present at the scene told the police that Khushboo had committed suicide by hanging herself. Police took possession of the body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. The post-mortem report which came in on Friday revealed strangulation as the cause of death, the officer added and investigation was underway.

The police investigation found that there were no marks of a noose around the girl’s neck.

The police took the brothers into custody and interrogated them strictly. Her brothers could not even tell who had taken the body down from the noose.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had killed their sister because she used to talk to a young man from the neighbourhood on the phone. She was stopped several times but she did not listen. On Wednesday too she was stopped, but she started quarrelling. In anger, she was strangled.

Then police nabbed the accused brothers, including a minor (16 years) and other brother Suraj Bind is 18 years old.

Superintendent of police, Bhadohi, Shubham Agarwal said, “After the incident, they told that their sister committed suicide, but the post-mortem confirmed that the death was due to strangulation. During interrogation, both confessed to their crime.”