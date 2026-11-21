A 45-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and killed outside a factory in northwest Delhi’s Wazirpur Industrial Area on Friday night, allegedly following a scuffle linked to an old rivalry, police said on Saturday. 45-year-old Jagdish stabbed to death outside factory in Delhi’s Wazirpur more

“The victim was identified as Jagdish, a 45-year-old resident of SS Nagar in the industrial area. He sustained multiple stab injuries on his neck and other parts of the body,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav said.

DCP Yadav said that at 10.15pm on Friday, the Ashok Vihar police station received information about an injured person lying in front of factory number A-134 in the Wazirpur Industrial Area.

A team of police personnel reached the spot and shifted the injured man to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending doctors.

“So far, we have learnt that he was attacked and killed over an old rivalry. Further probe to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the murder is on,” added DCP Yadav.

A case of murder was registered at the Ashok Vihar police station under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and teams were formed to identify and nab the killers, who could be more than one, officers said.