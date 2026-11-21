New Delhi, A 24-year-old man who strangled his wife to death over suspicion of an extramarital affair has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Delhi court, police said on Saturday. Delhi court sentences man to life for killing wife over suspected extramarital affair more

Aman was sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 by Principal District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Matto at Karkardooma Courts on November 19, they said.

The court also directed the Shahdara District Legal Services Authority to provide adequate compensation to the couple's minor daughter, who is currently living with her maternal grandmother.

The incident took place on February 25, 2025, when Aman walked into Harsh Vihar police station and told the duty officer that he murdered his wife at their home in Nand Nagri.

A team from Nand Nagri police station took him into custody and reached the spot, where the woman's body was found. She was taken to GTB Hospital and was declared dead, they said.

A case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

During the investigation, police found that the couple married in November 2023 and frequently quarrelled. Aman suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair and strangled her in a fit of rage around 2 pm, police said.

The investigating team collected scientific, forensic and medical evidence and filed a chargesheet before the court. The accused was convicted on October 27, 2026.

During the hearing on sentence, the prosecution sought the death penalty, arguing that the victim was young and had left behind a daughter aged around two-and-a-half years.

However, the court held that the case did not fall under the 'rarest of rare' category, taking into account the convict's young age and the fact that he had no previous criminal record, police said.

While pronouncing life imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of ₹10,000, with an additional three months of simple imprisonment in case of default.

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