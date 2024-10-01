Centre approves 11,000 crore for development of roads in Chhattisgarh

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday approved ₹11,000 crore for the construction and development of four major national highways, a release issued by Chhattisgarh government stated. The announcement was made by Gadkari during a review meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai. (Nitin Gadkari | Facebook)

The announcement was made by Gadkari during a review meeting with Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai in the national Capital.

During the meeting, Gadkari emphasised the need to address obstacles related to project delays, directing the forest department to expedite clearances and resolve pending issues of road in Chhattisgarh, the release stated.

The progress of national highways was discussed in the meeting, along with this, approval was given to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for four major highways.

The four main projects discussed include Urga-Katghora bypass (NH-149B), Basna to Sarangarh (Manikpur) feeder route, Sarangarh to Raigarh feeder route, and Raipur-Lakhanadon economic corridor.

The total length of these projects is 236.1km for which an approval of ₹9208 crore has been given.

“In the meeting, four-lane widening work of Keshkal Ghat and Dhamtari-Jagdalpur road was also approved. Instructions were given to complete the Raipur-Visakhapatnam road and Bilaspur-Urga-Pathalgaon road under NHAI within the time limit. At the same time, the Pathalgaon to Kunkuri-Jharkhand Border road was directed to determine the agency within a month,” it stated.

Apart from this, an additional amount of ₹1200 crore has been approved for the development of roads.

“This is a significant gift for the development of Chhattisgarh, which will provide new direction to our industrial and business activities,” said Chhattisgarh CM Sai while addressing media persons in Raipur.