Chennai: Amid rain disruptions, city to face power shutdown for 2 days

Parts Tamil Nadu's Chennai will reportedly face a five-hour power cut on Wednesday and Thursday (November 27 and 28) due to maintenance work amid the city already facing disruptions due to heavy rains triggered by a deep depression that is likely to become a cyclonic storm. Heavy rains lashed Chennai on Tuesday.(ANI)

The power cut in Chennai will take place between 9 am and 2 pm, according to a dtnext.in report, which added that electricity might be restored if the maintenance work is completed.

Chennai power shutdown on November 27

As per reports, these areas of Chennai will see a power cut on Wednesday: North Terminal Road, TH Road Part, Thideer Nagar, Cheriyan Nagar, Sudalai Muthu Street, Ashok Nagar, Desiyan Nagar, Nammaiah Maistry Street, Butchammal Street, Nagooran Thottam, Balakrishnan Street, Fishing Harbour, Dhanapal Nagar, Venkatesan Ali Street, Veeraragavan Street, Erusappa Mestry Street, Poondithangammal Street, AE Koil Street, Avoor Muthaiya Street, Othavadai Street, Gandhi Street, Varadharajan Street, Mettu Street, Village Street, Cross Road, Sivan Nagar, Mangammal Thottam, Jeeva Nagar, MPT Quarters, AE Koil Street, Balaji Garden, Pudhu Nagar, Bye Pass Road, Arroon Ullasa City, and Shanthi Colony.

Chennai power shutdown on November 28

As per the the report, these areas of Chennai will be facing a power cut on Thursday, November 28:

Part of MRC Nagar, parts of Foreshore Estate, parts of Gandhi Nagar, PRO Quarters, RK Mutt, RK Nagar, Ranj Meyiammai Tower, Sathiya Dev Avenue, True Value Homes, HT Service, Raja Street, Robertson Lane, Raja Gramani Garden, KVB Garden, Appa Gramani Street, Velayutharaja Street, TP Scheme Road, Raja Muthaiah Puram, Kuttigramani Street, Kamaraja Salai, Kasthuri Avenue, Karpagaam Avenue, Vasanth Avenue, South Avenue, Shanmugapuram, Santhome High Road, Sathiya Nagar, Aringar Anna Nagar, Annai Theresa Nagar, Perumal Koil Street, and South Canal Bank Road.

Chennai weather

Rains lashed Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, with more showers predicted for three more days by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) due to the deep depression that has chances of becoming a cyclonic storm. If and when the deep depression turns into a cyclonic storm, it will be called Cyclone 'Fengal'.

Chief Minister M K Stalin chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to take a stock of the preparations for the possible cyclone and directed deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state teams in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall. In total, 17 teams have been deployed in Chennai, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagappatinam and Cuddalore and Thanjavur districts of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai was on Tuesday among the places that received rainfall, which was mild to moderate in many areas and heavy in some places.

The rains in Chennai led to traffic snarls with many areas including the arterial OMR Road witnessing slow vehicular movement. Landing of seven flights was also delayed in Chennai.

In its bulletin, IMD said the deep depression is very likely to continue to intensify into a cyclonic storm on November 27. "Thereafter, it will continue to move north-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast skirting Sri Lanka coast during subsequent 2 days," IMD said.

For Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely on November 28 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 29. On November 27, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in the districts of Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengelpet, and Cuddalore and authorities declared holiday for schools in regions including Chennai, Chengelpet, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.