Pudukkottai Nov 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated 44 completed development projects worth approximately ₹68.31 crore and laid foundation stones for 70 new projects valued at ₹11.72 crore here. CM Vijay launches developmental projects in Pudukkottai

This was Vijay's first official visit to the district after taking up the reins as CM in May.

A significant highlight is the newly constructed bus terminal, built for ₹23.25 crore, which includes facilities like 60 bus bays, commercial complexes, waiting rooms, and designated areas for nursing mothers and the disabled.

Also, he inaugurated a new multi-purpose indoor sports stadium, at ₹6.29 crore, to train local athletes in games like badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, and table tennis and distributed welfare assistance to 13,676 beneficiaries, totalling ₹62.73 crore on the occasion.

Earlier, he inspected local agricultural produce and briefly interacted with farmers regarding their needs. Discussions centred on the critical requirement for Cauvery river water for irrigation to support local farming, as many areas currently face water shortages, a source said.

He was told that the cashew industry in Adanakottai served as a major source of livelihood for approximately 5 lakh families in the region.

CM Vijay arrived in Tiruchirappalli by a special flight from Chennai, travelled about 55 km by road to Pudukkottai and held a roadshow during which people lined up on either side of the roads and greeted him with enthusiasm.

According to police, a young girl who had turned up very early to greet the CM fainted. Immediately, the police present on duty rushed to her help, carried the girl to safety and revived her.

The excited crowd which had gathered along Viralimalai and Mathur loudly cheered and raised slogans as the chief minister's convoy traversed through the region. Police said hundreds of supporters and the public began gathering as early as 8 am.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.