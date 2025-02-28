Congress leaders slam BJP over civic failures

Gurugram: Senior Congress leaders and candidates contesting the municipal polls held a strategy meeting on Friday, criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration for failing to address Gurugram’s key urban issues. Congress leaders highlighted the city’s deteriorating infrastructure, uncollected garbage, water shortage, broken roads and severe traffic congestion, blaming the ruling BJP for lack of planning and governance inefficiencies. Congress leaders with Shyam Lal Bamaniya, Congress candidate from Ward 28 during a road show on the last day of election campaign in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

The party asserted that despite years in power, the BJP had failed to deliver on its promises, leaving residents annoyed with the poor execution of civic projects. Congress leaders pledged transparency, accountability, and proactive governance if elected, positioning themselves as the only viable alternative to improve the city’s municipal administration.

Speaking at the meeting, senior Congress leader Pankaj Dawar urged residents to vote responsibly and reflect on Gurugram’s current state before making their decision. “People should think carefully before casting their votes. BJP has done little to improve Gurugram, and conditions are worsening every day. If they are given another term, the city will continue to suffer from poor governance. Many of their candidates have held office before but failed to bring about any change,” he said.

Congress leader Vardhan Yadav pointed out that that Congress had fielded candidates with strong grassroot connections and a track record of public service. “Our candidates are deeply involved in their communities. They understand local issues because they have been actively working at the ground level for years. That is why they were chosen to represent their wards,” he said.

Congress candidate Zile Singh from Ward 23 launched an intensive campaign on Friday, conducting 30 public meetings and multiple roadshows to directly engage with voters. He met with shopkeepers, local business owners, RWA presidents, and community leaders, discussing their grievances and concerns regarding encroachments, market congestion, poor road conditions and garbage collection issues.

Singh assured residents that if elected, he would prioritise sanitation, repair roads, create new parks, and ensure better waste disposal mechanisms. “Development should be for everyone, not just select areas. Congress will ensure that all wards get the civic attention they deserve. Our focus is on making Gurugram a liveable city again,” he said.

In Ward 28, Congress candidate Shyam Lal Bamaniya intensified his door-to-door outreach, meeting with residents, traders, and local organizations to discuss long-standing civic issues. A large roadshow was organised in residential neighbourhoods, drawing significant support from voters who expressed frustration with the BJP’s lack of action on sanitation and infrastructure development.

Senior Congress leader Mohit Grover, along with other party members, joined Bamaniya’s campaign, highlighting Congress’s commitment to real change. Grover said, “The residents of Ward 28 have suffered due to the BJP’s inability to implement even the most basic civic services. Congress will change that. We have a clear roadmap for development, and our candidates are experienced in working for the people.”

Bamaniya emphasised that he would work closely with RWAs and community leaders to ensure efficient service delivery, better infrastructure, and an improved sanitation system. His campaign has focussed on repairing roads, addressing water supply issues and making residential areas cleaner and more organised.