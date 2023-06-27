U.P. Cong backs stir for restoration of Old Pension Scheme

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Brajlal Khabri on Tuesday said that his party has solidarity with the agitation by the central and state employees for the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS). Congress-ruled states have restored OPS. (HT File)

In a statement, Khabri said that Congress supports OPS because it ensures social security to employees after retirement and the party demands its immediate restoration.

“After winning assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh, Congress governments restored OPS as its first step, giving relief to retired employees. If the Congress-ruled states can restore OPS, why can’t the Centre and the state government ruled by the BJP follow suit,” asked Khabri.

The senior Congress leader added that the central and state employees in Delhi and Lucknow are agitating under the sweltering heat. On March 21, a large number of employees were agitating but the “anti-people” and “anti-employee” BJP government overlooked them.