Council candidate’s convoy attacked: Police conduct raids to arrest Shahabuddin’s son

PATNA: Two days after a Legislative Council candidate’s convoy was attacked in Siwan’s Mahuwal village, police on Wednesday carried out raids at several places, including Pratapnagar, the ancestral village of former Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in search of his son Osama Shahab, police said
Osama Shahab (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 09:48 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar

PATNA: Two days after a Legislative Council candidate’s convoy was attacked in Siwan’s Mahuwal village, police on Wednesday carried out raids at several places, including Pratapnagar, the ancestral village of former Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in search of his son Osama Shahab, police said.

Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Sinha told HT that an FIR (first information report) was registered with Husainganj police station on Wednesday morning against eight persons, including Osama, Mohammad Aftab Alam, Guddu Mian alias Guddu Pistol, former mukhiya Sabir Ali, Dablu Khan, Azad Ansari, Asif Siddiqui, and Monu alias Chavanni Singh.

According to the police, the FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the independent candidate Rayees Khan.

In his complaint, Rayees alleged that due to the rise in his political stature in the region, Osama hatched a conspiracy along with Chavanni Singh and attacked his convoy Monday night, in which 1 person was killed while six others suffered injuries.

“The FIR against Osama and others have been lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 120B/34 (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” the SP said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Wednesday, April 06, 2022
