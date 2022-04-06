Council candidate’s convoy attacked: Police conduct raids to arrest Shahabuddin’s son
PATNA: Two days after a Legislative Council candidate’s convoy was attacked in Siwan’s Mahuwal village, police on Wednesday carried out raids at several places, including Pratapnagar, the ancestral village of former Rashtriya Janata Dal(RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in search of his son Osama Shahab, police said.
Siwan superintendent of police (SP) Shailesh Kumar Sinha told HT that an FIR (first information report) was registered with Husainganj police station on Wednesday morning against eight persons, including Osama, Mohammad Aftab Alam, Guddu Mian alias Guddu Pistol, former mukhiya Sabir Ali, Dablu Khan, Azad Ansari, Asif Siddiqui, and Monu alias Chavanni Singh.
According to the police, the FIR was registered on the basis of the statement of the independent candidate Rayees Khan.
In his complaint, Rayees alleged that due to the rise in his political stature in the region, Osama hatched a conspiracy along with Chavanni Singh and attacked his convoy Monday night, in which 1 person was killed while six others suffered injuries.
“The FIR against Osama and others have been lodged under sections 302 (murder) and 120B/34 (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act, and raids are being conducted to arrest them,” the SP said.
5 people including 3 women killed by herd of elephants in 2 days in Shahdol
A herd of elephants has killed three villagers, who had gone to collect Mahua in a forest of Jaisingh Nagar in Shahdol district on Wednesday morning, a forest department official said. On Tuesday, a couple was trampled to death by a herd of nine wild elephants in Jaisingh Nagar. Forest guards are tracking the movement of elephants. Now, the herd of elephants has moved towards Semra village.
‘False’: Karnataka cops fact-check home minister’s ‘murdered over Urdu’ remark
The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued a 'fact check' on a murder in Karnataka capital Bengaluru after state home minister Araga Jnanendra said that the man, a 22-year-old, was murdered because he didn't know Urdu. In a fact-check posted on its website, the Bengaluru Police posted screengrabs from the TV news channels reporting the home minister's statement that Chandru was killed for 'not speaking Urdu'. The minister eventually withdrew his statement.
Eight prisoners released from Naini jail
Eight convicts were released from Naini Central Jail on Wednesday on the instructions of jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati. The prisoners were released from different jails across the state on the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party's foundation day. Most of the released prisoners belong to poor families. Among them, Roop Prasad of Dhumanganj served a prison term for over 13 months after failing to pay a ₹20,000 fine. The foundation paid the remaining fine for all the prisoners.
Two arrested with over 2kg opium in Firozabad
The UP Special Task Force claimed to have busted a gang of drug traffickers with the arrest of two persons from Firozabad on Tuesday. The police seized 2.144kg of opium from their possession, said senior police officials here on Wednesday. The STF press note stated that the two arrested were identified as a Jharkhand resident, Jabir Alam, and UP's Bareilly resident, Dilshad.
2 killed, 5 injured as overloaded truck turns turtle
Mumbai Two labourers died and five others were injured after a brick-laden truck overturned at Waghoba ghat on Palghar-Manor stretch on Wednesday morning. The truck driver has been booked by the Palghar police and the injured have been admitted to the Rural Hospital, Palghar. The overloaded truck was carrying around 7,000 bricks and proceeding towards Manor, when the driver Salim Ishaque Shaikh (45) lost control of the vehicle due to a brake failure.
