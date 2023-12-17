close_game
News / Cities / Others / CRPF sub-inspector killed, jawan injured in gunfight with Maoists in Sukma

CRPF sub-inspector killed, jawan injured in gunfight with Maoists in Sukma

ByS Kareemuddin
Dec 17, 2023 01:57 PM IST

Police said that the incident took place at around 7am when a team of CRPF personnel was out for an anti-naxal operation from Bedra camp towards Ursangal village.

A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in a gunfight between security personnel and Maoists in Bastar’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police said that the incident took place at around 7am when a team of CRPF personnel was out for an anti-naxal operation from Bedra camp towards Ursangal village.

A press statement issued by Bastar police claimed that an exchange of fire broke out during the operation in which sub-inspector Sudhakar Reddy was killed and constable Ramu sustained bullet injuries.

Reddy was a resident of the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

“After the exchange of fire stopped, four suspects were rounded up from the spot. Security forces have launched a combing operation after the attack,” the statement stated.

The injured constable was being shifted to hospital for treatment, said the police.

Meanehile, chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the death of the CRPF sub-inspector and instructed the district administration for better treatment of the injured jawan.

