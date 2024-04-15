Cyber-fraudsters dupe four of 16 lakh in Prayagraj

Cyber-fraudsters duped four people of cash worth several lakh rupees in separate incidents in Prayagraj and Pratapgarh districts. In all the cases, FIRs were registered on Sunday night and investigations were launched with the help of the cyber cell. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Devesh Singh, a resident of Madhupur, in Kandhai area of Pratapgarh, said in his complaint that fraudsters lured him to invest money in the share market.

They added him to a WhatsApp group and asked him to download an App. The fraudsters then called him from four different numbers and asked him to transfer ₹14.10 lakh through some payment Apps. The fraudsters then switched off their phones on January 26.

SHO Kandhai police station Pradeep Kumar said an FIR has been registered against four unidentified fraudsters.

In another case that took place last week, lawyer Rakesh Bagga of Civil Lines in Prayagraj complained that his wife had registered a complaint with the customer care unit of an online shopping company after fraudsters siphoned off ₹1.36 lakh in three transactions without using any OTP.

Around the same time, Om Prakash of Kareli area called a number after being lured into purchasing dry fruits at low rates on Facebook. The fraudsters used his credit card details for online shopping of ₹48,000. Om Prakash claimed that he did not receive any OTP or any link.

Parmanand Gupta received a call from some people posing as bank staff. They took details of his credit card on the pretext of verification and used it to shop online worth ₹45,000.