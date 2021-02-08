IND USA
DDA, NHAI working to expedite work on Delhi's third Ring Road

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are working to expedite construction work on the Urban Extension Road-II, also termed as the third Ring Road, which will connect four national highways ( NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurugram, officials aware of the development said
By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:50 PM IST

New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) are working to expedite construction work on the Urban Extension Road-II, also termed as the third Ring Road, which will connect four national highways ( NH-1, 10, 8 and 2) and provide seamless access between north, northwest Delhi and IGI airport and Gurugram, officials aware of the development said.

The over 7,700 crore-project, which was conceived by DDA in 2016 but later handed over to NHAI in 2018, failed to take off due to financial issues. NHAI, which invited bids for the project in December 2019, asked the DDA to pay for the viability gap funding worth 4,000 crore, as the project was turning out to be costly. A senior DDA official said the solution to the financial viability has been worked out.

A senior NHAI official said, “It is an expensive project. We are exploring possibilities to make it financially viable.” However, a senior DDA official said, “The financial viability issue has been resolved.”

The NCT of Delhi is a massive metropolitan area where five national highways ( NH-1, 2, 38, 310 and 324) converge. Delhi has over 10 million registered vehicles and faces a major challenge to curb severe traffic congestion and rising air pollution.

Of the total 75.71-kms, 43kms (approx) will be constructed in Delhi. The total cost of the project has been estimated at 7,715.6 crore. This includes the cost of constructing highways towards Sonipat and Bahadurgarh from UER-II.

UER-II was proposed in the Master Plan of Delhi 2021. The DDA, which had planned the initial project, couldn’t implement it due to land acquisition-related issues mainly in Khanjhawla, Najafgarh and other rural villages.

The road will start from NH-1 near Mukarba intersection, cross NH-10, Rohini, Dwarka, NH-8 near Rajokri and end on NH-2, as per DDA’s initial plan. Later, NHAI added two highways towards Sonipat and Bahadurgarh.

The Sonipat road link will connect UER-II with Barwasni bypass (near Sonipat). An NHAI official said this road will help reduce traffic load on NH-1, as this will provide an alternative route between Delhi and Sonipat.

The road towards Bahadurgarh bypass will be an additional road link connecting Delhi, Bahadurgarh and Rohtak. An NHAI official said, it will help in decongesting the NH 10 section between Outer Ring Road and Mundka. Currently, the only road link connecting west Delhi, Dwarka, Gurgaon, IGI Airport, Dhaula Kuan and South Delhi is NH 10 section between Peeragrahi (Outer Ring Road) and Bahadurgarh bypass.

To decongest the city, especially the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, experts say that it is important to develop road infrastructure in urban extensions so that traffic coming from north and northwest Delhi doesn’t have to take Ring Road to reach south Delhi or the Delhi airport.

Transport expert S Velmurugan, the chief scientist at CSIR-Central Road Research Institute, said, “The Eastern and Western peripheral expressways act as a broad buffer, as Delhi-bound traffic doesn’t have to enter Delhi now. The third ring road will just add one more layer of buffer and ease traffic on Ring Road and Outer Ring road, as traffic from north and northwest Delhi need not come to Dhaula Kuan to go to IGI airport or Gurugram.”

