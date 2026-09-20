Delhi govt orders hotspot-based action to curb winter pollution
New Delhi: As part of its preparations to tackle winter pollution, the Delhi government has directed civic agencies to complete pending road works by October 31, step up enforcement against biomass and waste burning, and remove unauthorised heavy vehicles parked at congestion-prone locations, officials said on Saturday
New Delhi: As part of its preparations to tackle winter pollution, the Delhi government has directed civic agencies to complete pending road works by October 31, step up enforcement against biomass and waste burning, and remove unauthorised heavy vehicles parked at congestion-prone locations, officials said on Saturday.
The directions were issued by Delhi environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, during separate review meetings for east and northeast districts and south and southeast districts on Saturday, attended by district magistrates, DCPs, MLAs, MCD deputy commissioners and senior officials of various agencies.
“Pollution sources must be identified, and action must be taken in those locations first. Through district-wise planning, AQI monitoring and coordinated ground-level enforcement, we are working to address the root causes of pollution and achieve lasting improvements to Delhi’s air quality,” Sirsa said.
The government has also directed focused monitoring of PM10 and PM2.5 at locations witnessing heavy traffic, vehicle parking and significant road-dust generation. Locations with high particulate levels will be subjected to source assessment and targeted enforcement, officials said.
In Patparganj industrial area, officials have been asked to ensure continuous water sprinkling and dust suppression wherever road or allied works are underway, and at Anand Vihar bus terminal, action against unauthorised parking of buses and heavy vehicles will be taken, officials said.
The government has also asked district administrations to identify and map pollution hotspots using data from air quality monitoring stations. For each hotspot, agencies will prepare source-specific action plans, including remedial measures and timelines. Pollution-generating activities within a 3-km radius of identified locations will be assessed, wherever applicable.
Pending works, including pothole repairs and other road-related works, have been ordered to be completed on priority by October 31. In cases where roads cannot be repaired until other works are completed, agencies will continue to sprinkle water to suppress dust, officials said. Departments and agencies have been asked to submit action-taken reports with the minister scheduled to review progress within 15 days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More