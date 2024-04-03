Delhi’s minimum rises to 17.3 degrees Celsius, IMD forecasts cloudy skies till Friday

New Delhi: Delhi’s minimum temperature rose to 17.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday from 15.8 degrees a day before. The maximum also rose a couple notches and was recorded at 36.6 degrees, a shade higher as compared to Tuesday’s maximum of 33.5 degrees. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the minimum in the national capital will stay below 20 degrees for the rest of the week, while the maximum is expected to oscillate between 35 degrees and 37 degrees. Clouds hover over the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo.)

“The skies were mostly cloudy throughout Wednesday, accompanied by winds of average speed 15 kmph. There is a possibility of very light rain in one or two places of the city in the early hours of Thursday, but the forecast might change,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD.

IMD has also predicted generally cloudy skies till Friday, after which mostly clear skies are expected. IMD officials said that strong surface winds of speed 25-35 kmph might prevail throughout the week.

Other weather stations like Palam, Najafgarh and Pitampura recorded a much higher minimum than Safdarjung. Palam recorded a minimum of 20 degrees and a maximum of 36.2 degrees. Najafgarh recorded a maximum and minimum of 37.9 degrees and 20.3 degrees respectively. Pitampura recorded a low of 21.2 degrees and a high of 37.6 degrees.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), meanwhile, stayed in the moderate category. The AQI was recorded at 165 (moderate) on Wednesday at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin. The AQI was 144 (moderate) at the same time on Tuesday.

“The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category till April 6. The outlook for the subsequent 6 days is that the air quality is likely to be in the ‘moderate’ category,” read the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi bulletin on Wednesday.

The CPCB classifies an AQI between 0-50 as good, between 51 and 100 as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 as very poor and over 400 as severe.