C Vijayakumar posted as DIG Coimbatore dies by suicide; CM Stalin condoles death

C Vijayakumar posted as DIG Coimbatore dies by suicide; CM Stalin condoles death

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2023 11:44 AM IST

A 2009 batch IPS officer, Vijaykumar was DIG of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore range and died by suicide in his camp office in Race Course Road

In a tragic incident, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) C Vijayakumar allegedly dies by suicide on Friday morning, police said.

His body has been sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem. (Representative file image)

A 2009 batch IPS officer, Vijaykumar was DIG of Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore range and died by suicide in his camp office in Race Course Road.

According to police, the reason for taking such an extreme step is yet to be ascertained. He had taken charge in Coimbatore in January.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed his condolences over the tragic death.

”Mr Vijayakumar has served Tamil Nadu Police well in various responsibilities including District Superintendent of Police during his tenure,” Stalin said.

“His death is a huge loss for the Tamil Nadu Police Department. My deepest condolences to his family and his friends from the police force.”

His body has been sent to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post mortem.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos:

040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

© 2023 HindustanTimes
