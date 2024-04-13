Drive to check fitness of 2,600 buses used by 527 Ggm schools to begin today

Gurugram: After the Kanina bus accident in which six school children lost their lives on Thursday, the Gurugram district administration on Friday said that it will hold a campaign over the weekend to inspect the fitness of 2,600 buses being used by schools for which camps will be held at five locations. On Thursday, the district administration and city police got 45 school buses checked, of which 16 were challaned and 11 were impounded as these did not meet the fitness parameters. (HT PHOTO.)

The district administration said that 527 schools have been divided into five clusters and their buses will be checked according to the prescribed standards and safety rules at five designated places in Gurugram, Sohna and Pataudi.

The district administration said that the schools have been informed to get the buses inspected at the designated locations, and to ensure that the vehicles reach there on time on Saturday and Sunday.

Elaborating about the campaign, deputy commissioner, Nishant Kumar Yadav said that inspections will be held at the parking lot of the mini secretariat in Gurugram, the parking lot of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, and the parking lot of Leisure Valley for inspection of the buses in Gurugram city. The school buses from Pataudi will be checked at HSVP Sector 1 in Pataudi while buses in Sohna will be checked at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sohna.

“Information regarding the inspection of buses has been shared with all the schools and if they have any doubt, they can get in touch with the district education officer. Any school found not cooperating with the inspection will face strict action,” the DC said in a statement released on Friday.

Yadav said that 2,600 school buses are used by private schools in the district to ferry students and these will be checked for fitness and facilities prescribed for school transport.

According to the directions issued, drivers and attendants of buses must reach the locations with the relevant papers over the weekend as per the schedule given to them between 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.

Earlier in the day, Haryana chief secretary T.V.S.N Prasad issued directions to the administration to inspect each and every school bus in their respective districts and check their fitness status within the next 10 days. Prasad held an emergency meeting following the accident at Kanina in Mohindergarh district, where six school children died and many others were injured due to negligence on Thursday.

“I want strict action to be taken against all individuals involved in this tragic incident, regardless of their identity. Those who are playing with the lives of innocent children for profit must face severe consequences. Strict exemplary action must instil fear among those who engage in such callous actions,” he said.

He also directed that all officers must ensure the replacement of unfit school buses with new ones by the school management. Additionally, they should screen and ensure that trained drivers are employed.