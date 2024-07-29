DTCP outlines new rules for building stilt plus 4-floors

Gurugram: In a move aimed at streamlining the construction approval process, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for building stilt plus four-floors. The SOP mandates property owners to apply for an Occupancy Certificate (OC) within 60 days under the Haryana Building Code regulations, officials aware of the matter said, adding that a new portal would be launched soon to facilitate approvals for four-storey buildings. Haryana government officials indicated that the permission for stilt plus four-floor constructions was granted on July 2, under specific rules and conditions. The newly issued SOP permits map approvals for buildings located on roads with a width of 10 meters or more. (HT PHOTO)

The move aims to standardize construction practices and ensure adherence to building codes.

Residents who have already constructed buildings with four floors without approved plans must now apply for an OC within the stipulated 60-day period. DTCP’s additional chief secretary issued the SOP, which includes critical points such as application requirements, neighbour consent, basement construction regulations and document verification.

Officials said property owners must apply for an OC within 60 days, citing compliance with the Haryana Building Code regulations. Before commencing construction, they must obtain a ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from neighbours, ensuring signed agreements.

“If a neighbour does not consent, the construction must leave a 1.8-meter setback area. Additionally, basement constructions are allowed only on plots of 250 square meters or more, located on roads with a minimum width of 10 meters. Neighbour consent and mutual agreement is mandatory for basement construction. If even one neighbour does not agree, the basement construction cannot proceed. The DTCP office will handle the verification and validation of all documents related to the construction and NOC agreements,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurugram.

Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman, Signature Global (India) Ltd said that the Haryana government promptly notified SOPs for the stilt-plus-four policy. “This move will create significant opportunities for developers and homebuyers, particularly in Gurugram. By allowing up to four independent units per plot, this policy ensures better utilization of space while adhering to the Haryana Building Code. It will enhance property valuations, improve urban infrastructure, and elevate living standards. This decision is a crucial step towards meeting Haryana’s housing needs with sustainable, high-quality residential development,” he said.

The new SOP aims to regularize unauthorized constructions and prevent illegal building practices. For the convenience of city residents, the department will soon activate an online portal where approvals for four-floor buildings can be obtained. This initiative is expected to enhance transparency and streamline the approval process for new constructions, said officials.

The introduction of these regulations reflects the state government’s commitment to promoting sustainable and organised urban development while ensuring the rights of all stakeholders involved.