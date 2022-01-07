Home / Cities / Others / ECI withdraws Sonu Sood as state icon of Punjab
others

ECI withdraws Sonu Sood as state icon of Punjab

The ECI had appointed Sonu Sood in November 2020; his appointment was withdrawn on January 4 this year, as his sister is likely to contest from the Moga assembly segment.
Punjab chief electoral officer confirmed the news, adding the ECI had taken the decision as actor Sonu Sood has been politically active in Punjab. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Punjab chief electoral officer confirmed the news, adding the ECI had taken the decision as actor Sonu Sood has been politically active in Punjab. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as a state icon of Punjab. The commission had appointed him in November 2020. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said the ECI withdrew the appointment of Sood as a state icon of Punjab on January 4.

The actor’s appointment has been withdrawn as he has been political active in Punjab over the past few days, and has been seeking a ticket for his sister from the Moga assembly segment.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out