ECI withdraws Sonu Sood as state icon of Punjab
The ECI had appointed Sonu Sood in November 2020; his appointment was withdrawn on January 4 this year, as his sister is likely to contest from the Moga assembly segment.
Updated on Jan 07, 2022 11:04 PM IST
Chandigarh The Election Commission of India (ECI) has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as a state icon of Punjab. The commission had appointed him in November 2020. Punjab chief electoral officer (CEO) Dr S Karuna Raju said the ECI withdrew the appointment of Sood as a state icon of Punjab on January 4.
The actor’s appointment has been withdrawn as he has been political active in Punjab over the past few days, and has been seeking a ticket for his sister from the Moga assembly segment.