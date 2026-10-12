Why you cannot stop reading bad news: An expert explains the psychology of doomscrolling and its impact on mental health

You pick up your phone to check the latest headlines, only to find yourself scrolling through one upsetting story after another. A report about a disaster leads to a story about crime, which takes you to updates about conflict or another worrying event. Before you know it, much more time has passed than you intended, and you are left feeling anxious or mentally drained. This habit is known as doomscrolling, and it has a lot to do with how your brain responds to danger, uncertainty, and negative information.

With news alerts and social media updates, staying informed has become easier than ever. However, knowing what is happening around you can sometimes turn into a habit that is difficult to break. Dr Priya Kaul, a spiritual life coach, explains why people are drawn to bad news, how doomscrolling affects your emotional and mental well-being.

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Why are you drawn to negative news? Have you noticed how a frightening headline can catch your attention much faster than a positive story? There is a psychological reason for this. The human brain tends to pay closer attention to negative information, a pattern known as negativity bias.

This tendency helped our ancestors recognize potential threats and respond to danger. Although the risks we face today are different, the brain still pays close attention to information that seems threatening or unpredictable.

As a result, stories about crime, illness, disasters, and conflict can be difficult to ignore. You may tell yourself that you are simply trying to stay informed, but before long, you find yourself checking for more updates. The desire to understand what is happening can keep pulling you back, even when the news leaves you feeling worse.

The need to feel in control Another reason you may find it difficult to stop doomscrolling is your discomfort with uncertainty. When something frightening or unexpected happens, looking for more information can feel like a way to regain control, even if that feeling lasts only a short time.

You might believe that reading one more report will help you understand the situation or figure out what to do next. However, news coverage rarely answers every question. Instead, each new update can introduce another concern, encouraging you to keep searching.

This can create a difficult cycle. Uncertainty makes you anxious, anxiety pushes you to seek more information, and the information you find exposes you to even more distressing stories. Although checking the news may briefly make you feel better informed, the relief may not last. You can end up repeating the same behavior while feeling increasingly overwhelmed.

How social media makes doomscrolling harder to stop Social media can make this habit particularly difficult to break because there is always something new to read or watch. You may begin with a single news story, then move on to related videos, comments, opinions, and personal accounts of the same event.

The emotional nature of this content can keep your attention focused on what might go wrong. As you continue scrolling, your mind may remain on high alert, even when you are sitting safely at home and have no immediate danger to deal with.

Over time, constant exposure to upsetting information may leave you feeling restless, irritable, or distracted. You may also find it harder to concentrate on everyday tasks because your thoughts keep returning to the stories you have read. Scrolling late at night can be particularly unhelpful if it delays your bedtime or leaves you thinking about distressing events when you should be winding down.

When does staying informed become emotionally draining? Keeping up with the news is not unhealthy in itself. Being aware of events around you can help you understand the world and make informed choices. The problem begins when checking for updates becomes an automatic response to anxiety, boredom, loneliness, or other uncomfortable feelings.

Instead of focusing only on how much time you spend reading the news, pay attention to how you feel before and after you scroll. Are you looking for useful information, or are you checking your phone because you feel uneasy? Do you feel clearer and better informed afterwards, or do you end up more worried than before?

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If scrolling regularly leaves you exhausted, fearful, distracted, or struggling to sleep, it may be time to reconsider your habits.

How to build a healthier relationship with constant available information You do not have to disconnect from the world to avoid doomscrolling. Instead, the aim is to become more aware of when you check the news, why you do it, and how much information you actually need.

Start by setting aside specific times to catch up on current events rather than checking your phone throughout the day. Choose reliable news sources and focus on reports that provide useful information rather than repeatedly reading the same updates. You can also turn off nonessential notifications so that every new alert does not interrupt what you are doing.

Give yourself some time away from your phone, especially before bed. A short walk, a conversation with someone you trust, or a quiet activity can help you shift your attention away from distressing stories. You do not need to respond to every notification immediately, and not every update requires your attention.

It also helps to understand what you are looking for when you feel the urge to scroll. Sometimes, the need to check your phone has less to do with finding information and more to do with trying to manage an uncomfortable emotion. If you are feeling lonely, anxious, or unsettled, pausing to acknowledge that feeling may help you choose a more helpful response.

Ultimately, doomscrolling is linked to a natural human instinct: the desire to recognize danger and feel prepared for what might happen. But constantly searching for alarming information can leave you feeling less secure rather than more prepared. Learning when you have read enough is an important part of protecting your emotional well-being.

A healthier relationship with the news does not mean ignoring what is happening in the world. It means staying informed without allowing a constant stream of negative information to take over your time, attention, and peace of mind.

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Disclaimer: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional mental health advice or care. If anxiety, sleep difficulties, or emotional distress persist, consult a qualified mental health professional.