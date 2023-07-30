Fire breaks out at hospital in Ahmedabad; over 100 patients evacuated

A fire broke out in the basement of multi-storey Rajasthan Hospital, located in the Sahibaug area of Gujarat’s Ahmedabad early hours on Sunday, officials said. Around 20-25 fire tenders were rushed to the site (Twitter Photo)

The incident prompted the immediate evacuation of more than 100 patients from the medical facility as a precautionary measure, said officials.

Around 20-25 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Operation is underway to douse the fire. As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or injuries resulting from the fire.

According to initial reports from the Sahibaug police station, the fire was first detected at around 4:30am. Upon discovery, authorities swiftly activated the hospital’s fire-fighting teams to combat the blaze and prevent its escalation.

“The fire broke out in the hospital’s basement in the early morning. The fire-fighting teams are working to control the fire and ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity,” an official at the Shahibaug police station said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and investigations will commence once the situation is brought under control, said police.

