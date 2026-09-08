Firecrackers found dumped near ponds after factory blast, police launch probe

: Sacks filled with firecrackers were found dumped at two locations in Kaushambi district on Sunday evening, days after a deadly explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Chilla Shahbaji village claimed at least 14 lives. Syedsarawan police station in-charge Shailendra Tiwari said information about the dumped sacks had been shared with senior officials. (For representation only)

The firecrackers were found near a pond close to Pahlawan Pir Baba temple in Meduwapur Sulem village under Charwa police station and near a drain in Singhpur village under Pipari police station. The discovery caused concern among local residents and prompted a police investigation.

According to villagers, several sacks containing firecrackers were abandoned at the sites during the night. As news spread, several children reportedly picked up crackers from the sacks and took them home before police arrived.

Police reached the locations after residents informed them and began examining the stock. Villagers suspect traders dumped the crackers, fearing action after the Chilla Shahbaji factory blast and the subsequent crackdown on illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage units. Police have started investigating the source of the firecrackers. They are also reviewing CCTV footage and gathering information from local residents. Officials are trying to determine whether the stock was linked to any illegal business activity.

Syedsarawan police station in-charge Shailendra Tiwari said information about the dumped sacks had been shared with senior officials.