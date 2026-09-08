Delhi Capitals quash KL Rahul trade rumours, franchise clears the air once and for all: ‘We have unfinished business’

Delhi Capitals finally cleared the air regarding the KL Rahul trade rumours, saying the wicketkeeper-batter is going nowhere as he has unfinished business with the franchise. Over the last two weeks, social media has been on overdrive, linking the senior batter with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) despite no official communication from any of the parties. Earlier this year, Delhi brought Rishabh Pant on board after trading Kuldeep Yadav to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Parth Jindal quashed the KL Rahul trade rumours. Here's what he said (PTI)

With Pant and Rahul both in the mix, the franchise has two wicketkeepers and two possible captaincy options if Axar Patel gets sidelined due to the poor results in the 2025 and 2026 editions.

However, Delhi franchise co-owner Parth Jindal quashed all social media rumours, saying Rahul is the nicest person he knows and there's absolutely no reason to let him go, considering he's always a team player.

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“KL IS KLUTCH FOR @DelhiCapitals - one of the nicest guys I know and one who puts the team before himself always. We have unfinished business and will work hard together to make Delhi proud @IPL,” Jindal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Replying to the post, the seasoned Indian batter wrote, “Thank you, can't wait for the coming season.”