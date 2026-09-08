Montgomery airport plane crash in San Diego: Scary visuals of accident that killed two emerge - latest update
A small plane crashed in the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, with reports noting that two people had been killed in the accident.
A small plane crashed in the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, California, with reports noting that two people had been killed in the accident on September 7. Airport operations in Kearny Mesa are closed for now amid rescue operations.
San Diego Fire-Rescue shared an update “Approximately 30 SDFD personnel are on scene of a small plane on fire on the runway at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The airport will be temporarily closed during emergency operations.”
Reports from NBC San Diego and ABC's 10 News noted that both people on board died in the plane crash. Some reports indicated it was a Cessna that had crashed.
The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the airport amid the ongoing investigation, the city of San Diego also updated. “The @FAANews has closed Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport while fire-rescue crews work the scene,” the official page posted.
A cause for the crash is not known at present and authorities have not said when the airport might reopen. The crash was first reported at 5:20pm at the airport which is also known as Montgomery Field and is located at 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive. It remains unclear if there has been any structural damage to the airport as a result of the crash.
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An official of the SDFRD told a local news channel that the situation remains ‘very active’.
Montgomery airport crash: Scary visuals emerge
One person shared a photo of the plane on fire.
“So. A plane that I have around 60 hours in is balled up off 28L and on fire. Apparently the crew didn’t get out. Odds are pretty good I know the instructor onboard,” they wrote.
Another page shared an aerial view of the runway posting the news of the crash alongside it.
A page also showed airport activity amid the news of the crash. “An accident was reported at San Diego Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport (MYF) minutes ago. A fire was reported and other aircraft were diverted to alternate airports,” they wrote, noting that another plane had been diverted as a result of the accident.
Currently, the owner of the plane that crashed is not known.
Montgomery, Maryland airport crash today
Notably, this incident is not the same as the plane that made a hard landing in the Montgomery County Airpark airport in Maryland.
Here too, there were two people on board, but they were rescued without injuries after the plane had to make a hard landing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More