Montgomery airport plane crash in San Diego: Scary visuals of accident that killed two emerge - latest update

San Diego Fire-Rescue shared an update “Approximately 30 SDFD personnel are on scene of a small plane on fire on the runway at the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The airport will be temporarily closed during emergency operations.”

A small plane crashed in the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego, California , with reports noting that two people had been killed in the accident on September 7. Airport operations in Kearny Mesa are closed for now amid rescue operations.

Reports from NBC San Diego and ABC's 10 News noted that both people on board died in the plane crash. Some reports indicated it was a Cessna that had crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration has closed the airport amid the ongoing investigation, the city of San Diego also updated. “The @FAANews has closed Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport while fire-rescue crews work the scene,” the official page posted.

A cause for the crash is not known at present and authorities have not said when the airport might reopen. The crash was first reported at 5:20pm at the airport which is also known as Montgomery Field and is located at 3750 John J. Montgomery Drive. It remains unclear if there has been any structural damage to the airport as a result of the crash.

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An official of the SDFRD told a local news channel that the situation remains ‘very active’.