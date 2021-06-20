Four players selected in India’s hockey squad for Olympics belong to K’shetra

Four out of the 11 hockey players selected from Haryana for the men’s and women’s hockey teams for Tokyo Olympics 2020 belong to Kurukshetra district.

Three women players, including skipper Rani Rampal, Navjot Kaur and Navneet Kaur belong to the small town of Shahbad, which is emerging as the hockey hub of the state.

Surender Pallar, who has been selected for the men’s hockey team for Olympics, belongs to Kurukshetra.

“Looking forward to representing our country at Tokyo 2020 (Olympics). I am honoured to be a part of the Indian team for the second time in the Olympics,” Rani Rampal tweeted after being selected to lead the women’s hockey team. “The focus will be on winning the gold medal and all players of the women’s hockey team having been sweating it out during practice sessions. The players have got extra time for practice due to the pandemic, and this will give a boost to our victory,” she said in a statement.

Navjot Kaur, who will be playing her second Olympics, said the women’s hockey team is very strong. “I am confident that we will win the gold for our country,” she said.

Striker Navneet Kaur of Shahbad was also excited about her selection in the women’s hockey team. She said her hard work and practice will help her perform better in the Olympics.

Surender Kumar, who also comes from Kurukshetra will be playing in the Olympics for the first time. “It’s like a dream come true. It is a matter of great pride to play for the country in the Olympics,” said Surender.

Haryana sports minister and ex-captain of the Indian national hockey team Sandeep Singh has congratulated the hockey players from Kurukhsetra and wished them good luck. “These players have given a new identity to Kurukshetra and Haryana. I have a strong belief that they will return with medals from Tokyo,” he said in a statement.

He said that a total of 30 players from the state had secured berths in the Indian hockey, wrestling, boxing, shooting and athletic teams and this is a proud moment for Haryana.