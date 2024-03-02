Gadkari gifts projects worth 10,000 crore to Jaunpur

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, laid the foundation stone of 10 national highway projects worth ₹10,000 crore in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks during the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Mirzapur on Friday. (PTI)

The union minister also visited Mirzapur and laid the foundation stone of two national highway projects worth ₹1750 crore, including the Mirzapur bypass which will improve connectivity between Ayodhya and Mirzapur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Addressing the gathering in Jaunpur, Gadkari said, the construction of two bypasses in Jaunpur city, and the ring road will provide relief from traffic jams and encourage industrial development.

He said that these ambitious projects aim to provide seamless connectivity as well as generate huge economic benefits and increase employment, he added.

He said, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made significant progress under the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity and last mile connectivity across the country.

One such project is the Prayagraj-Dohrighat Corridor Project, which is in Prayagraj, Jaunpur and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh. This entire corridor is being constructed with four lanes.

“This project, being built in a total of 4 packages, connects Purvanchal Expressway, 11 national highways, 2 state highways, 5 railway stations, and 2 airports. The construction of this road will reduce traffic problems in these 5 important commercial cities of Phulpur, Mungarabadpur, Machhilishahr, Jaunpur and Azamgarh,” he said.

In Mirzapur, Gadkari offered prayers at Maa Vindhyavasini in Vindhyachal and laid the foundation stone of two national highway projects worth ₹1750 crore.

Gadkari said, the Mirzapur district is important both religiously as well as naturally. To develop this entire region, the foundation stone of two ambitious national highway projects worth over ₹1750 crore has been laid today.

Among these, a four-lane Mirzapur bypass including a 6-lane bridge on the Ganga will be constructed on national highway 135A. Besides, repair work will be done on 59-km long road from Mirzapur to Prayagraj and from Prayagraj to Pratapgarh on national highways 35 and 330.

“With the completion of both these projects, it will be easier for the devotees to reach the religious places in Mirzapur district, which will further boost tourism. Economic development will get a new impetus in many districts of Prayagraj and Purvanchal, including Mirzapur. The construction of four-lane Mirzapur bypass will provide relief from traffic jams and improve connectivity between Mirzapur and Ayodhya,” he said. State minister Girish Chandra Yadav, minister Dayashankar Singh, Member of Parliament Seema Dwivedi, Pushpraj Singh and MLAs and officials were also present on the occasion.