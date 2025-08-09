Garbage seen piled up at Mansar tehsil office premises

The Manesar Tehsil office has become a stark example of civic neglect, with overflowing toilets, pervasive foul stench, and piles of garbage, creating an unbearable environment for both residents and visitors. They say the unsanitary conditions are so severe that even standing in some areas of complex gets difficult. Garbage seen piling up in the premises of Manesar tehsil office in Gurugram on Friday. (HT Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) has failed to maintain cleanliness outside its local office, which is housed in the same complex, sparking questions of lack of accountability. “If basic hygiene is ignored in a government facility meant for public, what can we expect elsewhere?,” asked a resident.

The unhygienic conditions are especially concerning for those who spend hours at the tehsil office to complete property-related work such as registry, mutation, or verification. Many are forced to wait inside for extended hours, enduring the stench from the nearby toilets. Residents say prolonged exposure to such filth can also pose health hazards.

Visitors recount harrowing experiences. Col (retd) Suwarn Singh, who had come to register his apartment, said the smell from the toilets made it impossible to stand in Room No. 7. “It was difficult to even breathe. I had to step outside several times to get fresh air,” he said.

Arun Singh, a resident of Gurugram, alleged that the toilets have not been cleaned in months. “It seems there has been no maintenance at all. People pay so much here—the revenue runs into crores—but not even a fraction is spent on basic cleaning,” he said.

Praveen Malik, president of The Rising (SARE) Homes RWA in Sector 92, called the state of the office “unacceptable” and said,“This is the face of the administration for people coming to get official work done. It is shameful that visitors are greeted with filth and stench.”

When contacted, Manesar SDM Darshan Yadav acknowledged the issue and said he has issued multiple directions to keep the area clean. “I have issued instructions to ensure that the washrooms and surrounding areas are kept clean. I will personally ensure the cleaning is done at the earliest and monitored regularly,” Yadav said.

Locals say that the state of the tehsil office reflects a deeper problem of civic apathy in the area. The lack of regular cleaning, poor waste disposal systems, and inadequate supervision have turned a vital public office into a health hazard. “If the government can’t maintain its own premises, it sends the wrong message to the public about the importance of cleanliness,” said Kuldeep Rana, resident of Manesar.

For now, residents and visitors are hoping the latest assurances lead to swift action—before the tehsil office’s stench becomes as notorious as its bureaucratic delays.