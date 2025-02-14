Ggm: Civic body projects expenses of 1,400 cr in budget for FY ’25-26

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised its budget for the upcoming financial year 2025-26, allocating the maximum amount of ₹360 crore for health and sanitation, officials said on Thursday. Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials at a meeting in the city on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

For the financial year 2025-26, MCG has projected an expenditure of ₹1,400 crore aiming to generate revenue to the tune of ₹1,500 crore through various sources.

The budget has already been approved at the municipal level and will now be forwarded to the Haryana government’s urban local bodies (ULB) department for final approval. Once sanctioned, the allocated funds will be pumped in for the development of key infrastructure and civic projects. The budget is expected to be implemented by the second week of March, soon after the results of the municipal elections are declared.

According to MCG officials, ₹200 crore has been earmarked in the budget to build roads and flyovers in a bid to improve urban connectivity and to ease traffic congestion.

In the current financial year (2024-25), MCG had initially set a revenue collection target of ₹1,550 crore but has only been able to generate ₹940 crore so far.

Similarly, the expenditure plan was ₹1,495 crore, but the actual expenditure that has been done till now from April 2024 is ₹1,005 crore. This overall shortfall has prompted a more cautious approach in the upcoming fiscal, ensuring resources are allocated efficiently, officials said.

MCG has also earmarked ₹50 crore for environmental projects, that includes solid waste management and compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines.

The city’s infrastructure will also receive attention, with ₹50 crore allocated for public lighting and ₹100 crore set aside for bulk water supply from the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

An amount of ₹40 crore will be spent on parks, gym equipment, and the Wazirabad Stadium, contributing to the city’s sports and recreational infrastructure.

On the revenue front, MCG expects to earn ₹300 crore from property taxes, while ₹500 crore is projected to be generated from stamp duty shares.

More funds will be raised through advertisements, water and sewerage charges, and interest from bank deposits. These sources will play a crucial role in financing the ambitious development plans for the next financial year.

For the current financial year of 2024-25, major expenditures of MCG included ₹130 crore for salaries, ₹300 crore for development projects, ₹70 crore paid to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and ₹100 crore for GMDA’s water bills. Nearly ₹260 crore was spent on sanitation, ₹180 crore on the waste management at Bandhwari and ₹40 crore on garbage collection.

With the budget now awaiting final approval, MCG aims to execute its planned projects more efficiently this time. Once sanctioned, these funds will be directed toward improving Gurugram’s sanitation, urban infrastructure, and overall civic amenities, ensuring better services for residents.